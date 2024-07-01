The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strong warning against any potential move to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Reports had emerged that the IGP had been asked to proceed on forced leave and hand over duties to his deputy, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, allegedly linked to the 2023 leaked tape scandal.

The Ghana Police Service has refuted these reports, affirming the IGP’s commitment to leading the force as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Despite this, the NDC remains sceptical, casting doubt on the police service’s explanation and expressed concerns that there is an alleged plan to replace the IGP, which is part of a larger scheme to manipulate the upcoming December general election.

The Deputy Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, speaking to Channel One News, accused President Akufo-Addo of being irresponsible and prioritising personal interests over national interests.

He emphasised that the NDC will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the country’s democratic processes.

“We can assure President Akufo-Addo that any attempt to rig the 2024 election will be resisted by the strength and might of the National Democratic Congress without any regret. There is nothing that will prevail over the will of the people.

“So, if this whole hullabaloo of trying to remove the IGP is about the election, President Akufo-Addo should review his mind and go home as a former president, at least in the minds of Ghanaians, he has made some appointments in the interest of Ghanaians.”

“IGP since he assumed his office, at least if you see the reformation of the Ghana Police Service, you see some seriousness. I have been arrested on a number of occasions by the police. You see some level of discipline, even in terms of the appearance of police personnel. It boosts the image of our country and not the NPP and not President Akufo-Addo. It is not about him, the president, it’s about the country.”

“We have pampered President Akufo-Addo into becoming an irresponsible president and it’s high time we say it in his face that he cannot think it’s about him all the time.”

