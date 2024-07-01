There is uneasy tension in Banvim, a community in the Kakpagyili electoral area in the Northern Region, over the alleged murder of two children.

The victims, Arafat and Ayaa, went missing on Saturday, June 22, 2024, after informing their parents that they were going to visit a neighbour but never returned.

Citi News understands that efforts by community members to search the house of the alleged neighbour yielded no results, leading to agitation among the residents.

According to Alhaji Hafiz Andani, the assembly member for the Kakpagyili electoral area, police investigations on Sunday revealed that the bodies were found in an abandoned car parked behind the suspect’s house.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.