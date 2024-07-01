The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of abysmally eroding the potential Ghana had after gaining independence on March 6, 1957.

In a commemorative statement marking the day Ghana became a Republic, NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey said the failures of the current NPP administration have stagnated development and worsened the economy.

The NDC said the current NPP leadership lacks credibility and patriotism, which has disintegrated the economy and propelled youth unemployment to greater proportions.

“On July 1, 1960, Ghana became an independent republic, with Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah as its first president. This historic day marked the beginning of Ghana’s journey as a beacon of progress and a shining star of Africa. Today, however, the promise of those early years has been overshadowed by the failures of the current NPP administration.

“A leadership lacking credibility and patriotism. An economy in disarray, youth unemployment at an all-time high, the quality of our education and healthcare systems in fast deterioration. Citizens are burdened with excessive taxes, businesses struggling to survive and hope and dignity of our people at their lowest ebb.”

The NDC’s statement urged Ghanaians to repose their trust in its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to right the wrongs of the NPP.

NDC further alleged that the NPP is doing all it can to subvert the will of the people in the upcoming December general elections to deny them the needed leader, who is John Dramani Mahama.

“We are aware of the NPP’s desperation to cling to power and their palpable attempts to subvert the will of the people. Therefore, we need you to be vigilant and report any suspicious deeds. The NDC is committed to partnering with you to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

“Let us unite behind the NDC and wage a successful 2024 election campaign to bring about the change we seek. H.E. John Mahama is the leader Ghana needs. His vision for a prosperous, inclusive Ghana, combined with his unparalleled experience, makes him the ideal candidate.

“Under his previous tenure, he achieved significant improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. His administration was marked by transparency and accountability, demonstrating a genuine concern for the people. H.E. John Mahama embodies integrity, credibility, and a commitment to public service essential qualities to restore hope and drive meaningful change in Ghana.”

Below is the statement.

