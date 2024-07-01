The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released GH¢ 587,236 to six health facilities to provide free dialysis sessions for kidney patients below 18 and above 60 years.

This follows the government’s announcement to absorb the costs of dialysis treatment for these categories of patients.

The beneficiary health facilities include Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to NHIA, the funds will ensure the smooth operation of healthcare services and sustain the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

NHIA, in a statement on Sunday, June 30 confirmed the disbursement asserting that the hospitals will manage the funds and reimburse patients who paid out-of-pocket in June.

The disbursement marks the first month of implementation of the government’s support for kidney patients, as NHIA assures continued commitment to ensuring access to quality healthcare for all.

