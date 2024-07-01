A popular pub at Eno Mirekua, close to the Abeka market in Accra, has been gutted by fire. The incident, which occurred during the early hours of Monday, July 1, 2024, also affected two adjoining beauty parlors.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke with Citi News believed an electrical fault might have triggered the inferno.

One of the eyewitnesses, Bright Asante, told Citi News: “I saw the fire around 6 a.m. when I was going to fetch water to bathe for work. I quickly called a few guys around to try and put the fire out. We later called the Fire Service number for support. I think it was due to an electrical fault. They start work around 12 p.m. every day and close around 10 p.m.”

“All my dryers and equipment I use in my beauty parlour got burnt. I don’t know how I will survive and how to start again,” the owner of one of the beauty parlours lamented.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service team dispatched to douse the inferno said that although they arrived at the scene a few minutes after receiving the SOS, they struggled to put out the fire because of exposed electrical wires in the pub.

ADO1 Helegbe from the Circle branch of the Ghana National Fire Service spoke to Channel One News.

“We had a call around 0625 hours this morning, and within one minute we were dispatched. We got here around 0631 hours. When we got here, we realized that the situation was a little difficult because of the strong electricity presence. So we called on the ECG to turn off the power in the area before we could do anything to salvage the situation.”

He noted: “The information we got was that the place was a drinking spot with two metal containers which they use for commercial purposes. From the information we gathered, we can’t really tell what caused the fire. Further investigation may have to be conducted before we can state emphatically what caused the inferno,” he added.

