As dawn breaks, Akwasi Ofori, a cobbler, sets off to work with his improvised box in hand.

With a rhythmic strike of a stick against his box, he signals his presence to potential customers, ready to repair footwear on the spot as he roams the neighbourhoods of Achimota and its environs.

Akwasi Ofori is one of many cobblers in the area who use their skills to mend and restore footwear, providing an essential service to those who cannot afford to buy new shoes every time a pair gets worn out or damaged. This routine is a daily necessity for Akwasi Ofori and his colleagues.

Speaking to Citi Business News, Akwasi Ofori admits that while the constant roaming in search of customers can be challenging, he prefers it to staying stationary in one spot.

“I walk around places like Abofu and Achimota College and other environs. We really struggle while roaming about, only occasionally getting customers. Patronage is highest on weekends. We don’t get many customers on working days, so I usually close early because most people are at work. On weekdays, I make about GH₵50, but on weekends, I get a lot more customers, earning between GH₵70 and GH₵100. I prefer roaming around because I wasn’t getting many customers in my neighbourhood. Moving around helps me reach more people.

“Everything is going up. Previously, we could buy glue for instance, at GHȼ5 but now it has increased to GHȼ10. This is for the small bottle. A bundle of rope which was selling at GHȼ10 is now selling between GHȼ20 and GHȼ30. The price is not static. Everyone sells at different prices in Ghana now.”

Meanwhile, some artisans have successfully turned their craft into thriving businesses. At Nyametease Footwear Shop, Simon Gavor and his two apprentices are busily fulfilling orders from clients. Despite the shop’s success, Gavor points out that the availability of raw materials and the rising cost of production are significant challenges.

Mr. Gavor told Citi Business News that despite these difficulties, his business has been thriving since its inception.

“Today I have been to the market. This Birkenstock wood is increased now. It used to be sold GHȼ36 at Accra but today, when I got there, it was GHȼ40. So as I am here, I have to increase [the price of the Birkenstock] small. The price of the glue too has been increased. I used to buy the box for GHȼ680 but today I bought it at GHȼ700.”

