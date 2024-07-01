A trailer travelling from Burkina Faso to Accra has been involved in an accident at Asona a town near Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region on the main Accra Kumasi Highway.

It is not clear what caused the trailer to overturn blocking the main Accra Kumasi Highway in the process, but no casualty has been recorded.

The accident has caused a massive gridlock on the stretch which has left hundreds of travelers using that stretch stranded for more than 5 hours.

Some frustrated commuters who spoke to Channel One News called on authorities to speed up work on the dualization of the Accra Kumasi Highway to avoid situations such as this.

“So what I noticed on the road was a vehicle that had fallen off and blocked the main highway and that has led to this serious gridlock, those coming from the Accra side tried using the part of vehicles from Kumasi and vice versa and that is also part of what we are all witnessing here.

“I have been sitting in my car for more than two hours now, but people I enquired from said the gridlock started in the morning, I will suggest that the Accra Kumasi highway is dualized immediately because these single lanes have not been helpful over the years.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital