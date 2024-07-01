The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed concern over the intense desire of many individuals to become Members of Parliament.

During a visit from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, June 30, 2024, the Asantehene questioned the reasons behind the eagerness to join Parliament, noting the extreme measures some people are willing to take, including insults and physical attacks.

“Why is it that everyone wants to go to Parliament? What is there that people will beat others and insult people just to go to Parliament, this is something that you have to pay attention to,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

He highlighted the unrealistic promises made by some parliamentary candidates, emphasising that MPs do not have budgets to fulfil such promises.

“As an MP you don’t even have a budget so why do you promise to fix roads and things that you know you cannot provide?”

Bagbin is on a three-day official visit to the Ashanti Region as part of a nationwide tour marking the 30th-anniversary celebration of the Fourth Republic.