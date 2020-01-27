A Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkrah, has assured local cement manufactures of the state’s support towards boosting their production capacity.

Speaking at the 2019 Customer Awards Dinner of CIMAF, the Deputy Minister however said the state expects some measure of good faith from the cement companies.

“We have tried very hard not to allow cement importation into Ghana and that is going to be the case for a very long time to come except when you the manufacturing companies decide to turn yourself into cartels,” he cautioned.

Mr. Ahenkorah also called on the Roads and Highway Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta to consider using cement for the construction of major roads in the country to ensure sustainability.

“Why have we as a country not tried to use cement for our roads and see how it plays out… I think that we should decide to change to the modus operandi and try using cement as the base for our roads” he stated.

By way of support, the National Association of Cement Distributors was recently asking for a commission of 50 pesewas or one cedi from cement producers on each bag of the product to enable them stay in business due to increasing competition in the industry.

Since the liberalization of Ghana’s cement industry in the early part of the year 2000, the cement industry has become competitive.

GHACEM, which today has lost its monopoly by some 55 percent to Western Diamond Cement, Dangote and other importers, is feeling the heat of competition.

GHACEM could only sell a little over two million tonnes of cement in 2019.

Ghana currently has four main cement brands in the country, comprising GHACEM, Dangote, Diamond Cement and CIMAF Cement. There are also individuals who import other cement brands into the country.