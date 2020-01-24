The Kaneshie District Court has dismissed an application seeking for an order directing the state to make available all documents and evidence they will rely on in prosecuting the case having to do with an alleged plot to destabilize the state.

The application filed by lawyers of some of the accused persons in the matter urged the court to allow for disclosure of all evidence in the case including a video supposedly linking their clients to the charge of treason.

According to them, a recent Supreme Court ruling in the NCA trial directed for disclosure of all evidence available to the prosecution in criminal cases.

Their application was opposed to by state who argued that the request was premature due to the fact that the defence will be furnished with a bill of indictment which will contain almost all of what they are demanding.

Giving her ruling on the application magistrate, Eleanor Kakra Bans Botwe agreed with the prosecution and explained that in due time, the process of committal will give way to the request being made by the defence.