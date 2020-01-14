Bernard Avle interviews Dr. Bossman Asare, the deputy chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana on issues related to the new voters register.

In this interview, Bernard sought to know whether Ghana needed a new voters’ register or not.

Some political parties and civil society organizations believe that Ghana does not need a new register. The EC has also been accused of not engaging key stakeholders appropriate but Dr. Bossman Asare says the EC is ready to engage political parties opposing new voters’ register.