The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is probing the latest fire outbreak at Accra Academy, after a similar incident happened in the school two weeks ago.

A dormitory, at the school, Alema Hall, on Tuesday night had its portions burnt completely.

It was the second time in a month that the same building and its properties had been destroyed by an inferno.

Speaking to Citi News, the Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Fire Service, ACFO James Quao pleaded with the public to exercise patience as investigations progress.

“The most important thing is that we need to investigate the cause of the fire. We will not preempt and say this is the suspected cause- that is not part of our work. So we need more time. The previous incident is still under investigation. We need to do a thorough investigation so that we arrive at the cause. We do not want to rush and goof so that the public ridicules us. The public should exercise restraint, for us to establish the cause for us to come out perfectly.”

Headmaster assures of safety

Meanwhile, authorities of Accra Academy have urged parents to remain calm, pointing out that their wards are safe.

Rev. William Garr, Headmaster of the school also encouraged fire officials to fast-track the investigative procedures for the true cause of the fire to be ascertained.

“It is the same building that was gutted by fire last two weeks and all students were evacuated from the place. All students are safe and I want to assure all parents that their children are safe. The students were at prep when the incident happened. I think the Fire Service will have to do proper investigations so we know how come the fire came up again because the first report has not been submitted as of today. ”