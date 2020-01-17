The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed three district assemblies from the Volta region to appear before it today, Friday, or face sanctions.

The District Assemblies are North Tongu, Ketu North and South Dayi.

The assemblies failed to appear at the public hearings yesterday, Thursday, without reason as the committee considered the Auditor Generals Reports for 2015 and 2016.

Chairman of the Committee, James Avedzi, earlier in the week indicated that the support of the police will soon be elicited by the Committee to deal with difficult witnesses.

The committee has had struggles with assemblies failing to honour invitations this week.

The Public Accounts Committee hearing was cancelled on Monday, 13th January 2020 when all Assemblies in the Central Region cited in both the 2015 and 2016 reports of the Auditor-General on the management and utilisation of the District and Municipal Assemblies Common Fund and other statutory funds, who were supposed to appear before the Committee failed to confirm their appearance.

Earlier this week, eight Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies were ordered to appear before the committee as soon as possible or face sanctions.

They were the Shai Osudoku, La Dadekotopon, Ada West, La Nkwantanang, Ada East, Adenta, Accra Metro and Ga East assemblies.

The committee also sent away officials of the Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly because they appeared before the committee without their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

PAC will on Monday, 20th January 2020 consider the report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana on Polytechnics (now Technical Universities) for the period ended 31st December 2016 which will cover the Ho, Accra, Koforidua, Takoradi and Cape Coast Technical Universities.