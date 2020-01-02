Two persons have been shot dead, whilst one is in critical condition at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following a chieftaincy dispute at Choggu-Naa Kuraa, a farming community near Kpalbusi in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

According to Citi News sources, the dispute over who is the right chief to receive royalties has lingered for more than three years.

Tensions were allegedly sparked in the area years ago when one man decided to settle on a portion of the bush and enskinned himself as the chief of the community against traditional advice.

The Assemblyman of the area, Alhassan Haruna told Citi News that no one has been arrested yet because they could not notify the security agencies on time due to network challenges in the area.

“One man from the community came out boldly and went to the bush and cut part of the land and decided to own that land and enskin himself as the chief there. The overlord of the area said no, that can’t happen,” he explained.

The latest incident on Wednesday was triggered when the chief of Kpalbusi whose jurisdiction the farmers settled sent for royalties from the farmers in the community but the people resisted the move leading to the gun attack on the emissaries.