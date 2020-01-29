The Medical Women Association of Ghana has urged women to undergo regular screening for early prevention of cervical cancer.

According to the President-Elect for the Greater Accra Branch of the association Dr. Ayongo Annan, the number of cervical cancer cases recorded yearly is alarming hence the need for urgent public education.

“Statistic shows that 3,151 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 2,000 of them lose their lives. This is something we really don’t want any woman to go through. It is highly preventable. That is why we are campaigning and educating the general public that Cervical Cancer is preventable,” she said.

She also highlighted that early vaccination and regular screening is the best way to prevent contraction of the disease.

“Screening is one of the ways to prevent cervical cancer. Make sure you have a screening plan. The other way of prevention is vaccination. Women from 9 to 45 years can get vaccinated to avoid contraction of Human Papillomavirus infection (HPV),” she noted.

The association in partnership with Lexta Ghana Limited has marked this year’s cervical cancer Awareness month at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital with the theme, ‘Let’s fight Cervical Cancer’.

With the concern of the cost involved in the screening and vaccination, Dr. Annan did not disagree but rather advocated for these two to be considered as priorities.

“One of the reasons people are not going for the screening is because they say it is expensive. The vaccinations are expensive but if you compare the cost of screening and the cost of vaccination to the treatment of cervical cancer, you’d realize that it is not expensive at all. Cervical cancer treatment is very expensive and sometimes people end up losing their lives.”

The Managing Director of Lexta Ghana Limited, producers of Yazz products, has pledged full support for the campaign.

“It’s been in the heart of the business to champion the campaign of cervical cancer. It is not a one-day event we meant to do. We have been partners with the Medical Women Association of Ghana in their campaigns and we will continue to help the vulnerable and support the Association in their campaigns.”

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix of the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina.

Various strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, play a role in causing most cervical cancer.