The daily hustle and bustle of our lives can tire us out and take a toll on our relationships. Sooner or later, the spark from those early romantic days fizzles out a little and begins to fade. Your relationship might change because you have stressful work hours or simply because the two of you have become a bit too comfortable around each other. You may even feel like you can’t seem to satisfy your partner.

Here are seven great ways to reignite your relationship with your significant other:

1. Make sure that you stay present

However, the key to every relationship is communication, so make sure that when you’re with your partner, you stay present.

Pay attention to the small needs and desires he mentions. Your partner will be grateful that you remembered them!

2. Surprise him

Don’t be afraid to surprise your partner in ways that show you care. Surprising him will definitely make his day and could bring the two of you closer together.

For instance, if he mentions a favourite food that he hasn’t had in ages, why not cook it for him? Or if he likes a certain hairstyle or a dress on you, wear it the next time you go out.

3. Dress to impress

Once we’ve been in a relationship for a while, we become so comfortable with each other that we don’t bother dressing up. But if you can dress up for everything else, you can dress up for your partner as well! In fact, researchers noted that husbands feel more positive about their marriages when their wives put an effort into looking attractive. So get fancy with a lash lift, and wear that form-fitting dress or sexy lingerie. Your partner will definitely notice!

4. Leave the lights on

If you want to regain your partner’s attention in the bedroom, all you need to do is leave the lights on so that he can boost his imagination. Wear your sexiest lingerie and you will definitely pique his interest.

Also, don’t be afraid to try new moves in the bedroom to spice up your relationship!

5. Go on dates

Making plans together, no matter how small, is a great way to ensure that your bond remains strong and your relationship lasts. So plan date nights again! When you were dating your partner, you flirted with him, which made the relationship more interesting. So bring out your flirting skills once again! Throwing it back to the beginning of your relationship ensures that he’ll feel the same excitement. It also gives you the perfect opportunity to talk with each other. Expressing your feelings will help you understand your partner better.

Just because you’ve been in a relationship for a while does not mean that your love will always be smooth sailing. Keeping your relationship fresh and interesting is possible, though, so start working on keeping the flame alive today!