Political Analyst Prof Ransford Gyampo has praised Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for her political maturity displayed during her acceptance in Accra on Wednesday, April 2024.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was introduced by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, April 24. She committed to play her part in restoring the hope of Ghanaians if the party wins the upcoming December elections.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Prof Gyampo stated that Prof Opoku-Agyemang appeared more prepared than in the 2020 election and said all the right things during her acceptance speech.

“She in my view looked and sounded more prepared than she was in the lead-up to the previous election. You can see that she has grown and demonstrated a lot of political maturity as we watched and listened to her, and she said all the great things that would have to be said.”

“Having listened to some of things that have been said by the flagbearer of the ruling NPP she had all the laxity and opportunity to say things that will go or run against or contrary to some of the things that the flagbearer has said. So, I think for me she said all things that would have to be said,” he stated.