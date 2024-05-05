Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has expressed concern over the inconsistent power supply in Ghana, known as “dumsor”, and its impact on media houses.

He highlighted that the irregular power supply is negatively affecting the international standing of Ghanaian journalists.

At the World Press Freedom Day 2024 event at the Koforidua Technical University on Friday, May 3, the GJA President mentioned instances of some broadcast equipment being damaged due to power outages.

He pointed out that media houses are now faced with the challenge of procuring costly generators amidst rising fuel prices.

“One key feature of WPFD is the release of the global press freedom index by Reporters Without Borders, which gauges press freedom performances of countries. The introduction of economic indicators in the computation of the index has contributed to lowering Ghana’s performance.

“That is why we are worried about the current erratic electricity supply that is eroding the economic fortunes of media houses. Reports suggest damage to broadcast equipment as a result of the erratic power outages. Media houses now have to grapple with the procurement of expensive generators at a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing,” he stated.

Mr. Dwumfour echoed the call for the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a power supply timetable to prevent economic losses for media houses.

“We want to add our voice to the numerous calls on the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a timetable on electricity supply to save media houses from economic losses that would ultimately affect the press freedom ranking of the country,” he said.

