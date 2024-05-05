Truck drivers operating at the Tema port have declared their intention to commence a sit-down strike on Monday, May 6, 2024.

The drivers are protesting against a series of issues including attacks by armed robbers, harassment by uniformed personnel, and unlawful detention. They are calling for immediate action to address these concerns.

In an official notice, the drivers stated that on Monday, May 6 no truck will be operational at the Ghanaian ports.

Furthermore, they have announced plans to hold a press conference on the same day at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat located at the Tema Port.

Read below a notice by the truck drivers

SIT-DOWN STRIKE ALERT BY TRUCK DRIVERS!!!!

Truck drivers unite for action!

We demand immediate action against:

1 Attacks by armed robbers

2 Harrassement by personnel in uniform

3 Demands for illicit payments

4 Unlawful detention and abuse

Effective Monday 6th May, 2024 NO TRUCK MOVES at the ports of Ghana.

DRIVERS’ LIVES MATTER!!!!!

There will also be a press conference at the JAPTU Ghana Secretariat at the Tema Port (Behind the Agency Block at 11am tomorrow, Monday)

Thank you

