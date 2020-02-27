A Rocha Ghana, an environmental Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has presented a citation of appreciation and plaque to Citi FM in appreciation of the station’s effort in the fight for environmental sustainability in Ghana.

A Rocha Ghana said the citation was in honour of Citi FM’s consistency in being “a watchdog on political governance and errant institutions” as well as leading the fight against environmental degradation.

“This citation is in honour of your commitment to give voice to the voiceless by advocating for environmental sustainability in Ghana. …The task has been taunting, but you have continued to hold the burning flames so others can see the degradation, the deforestation, and the depletion of our natural resources so together we can act for sustainability”

In 2017, Citi FM embarked on an anti-galamsey campaign, ‘Stop Galamsey Now’ to raise awareness about the depletion of forest cover and pollution of water bodies by illegal mining activities. The campaign aimed at promoting good environmental governance in various parts of the country.

A Rocha Ghana has led various campaigns on environmental sustainability, notably the ‘Save Atewa Forest’ campaign.

This campaign opposed the government’s move to mine bauxite in the Atewa Forest which habits endangered species and serves as a source of water to southern Ghana.