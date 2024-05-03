Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, a member of the National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has warned that the party risks dissolution if members do not unite ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He underscored the importance of unity among NPP members, expressing concern that unresolved internal disputes could negatively impact the party’s electoral prospects.

His counsel comes in the wake of the party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ntim’s decision to reach out to Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi following the Ejisu by-election.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi supported Mr. Ntim’s decision, suggesting that such reconciliation efforts should have been initiated immediately after the party’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Aduomi, having had issues with the delegates’ album, left the NPP to run as an Independent Candidate. He put up a strong fight against the NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng, who ultimately won the election.

In an interview with Techiman-based Asta FM on Wednesday, May 1, he said, “I was touched by the statement from our national chairman about his resolve to reach out to Aduomi. I feel these reconciliation efforts could have been done long ago, especially during the aftermath of the presidential and parliamentary elections, but it is not too late. The writing is on the wall. NPP needs to unite or perish.”

