Flooding across Scotland has left cars, roads and fields submerged.

One woman had to be rescued from her vehicle by canoe after her car became deluged by floodwater in Old Kilpatrick, West Dunbartonshire.

Other vehicles were left stranded as they became swamped.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency originally had more than 40 flood warnings in place, however, that has now been reduced to 16 flood warnings and eight flood alerts.

A Met Office yellow snow and ice warning has now expired.

Heavy rain on Friday led to vehicles becoming stranded in Paisley and Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire and in Old Kilpatrick, West Dunbartonshire.

The wet conditions also led to the postponement of Friday’s Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Hearts at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.

Elsewhere, ScotRail had to close the line between Stirling and Perth for safety reasons after water levels breached a marker on the Mill O’Keir viaduct.

On the roads, flooding forced the closure of the northbound M876 at junction 2 Broomage in central Scotland.

Last weekend road, rail and ferry links were hit and football matches cancelled as Storm Dennis swept across Scotland.

While the overall picture has improved during the week, parts of north-west England experienced more than a month’s worth of rain between Thursday and Friday.