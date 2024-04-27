President Akufo-Addo’s driver, Joseph Addo, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon.

He polled 664 votes against his main challenger, Solomon Kotey Niikio, who polled 555.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP sanctioned a primary in the constituency after the elected parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh, resigned for personal reasons.

Joseph Addo, who has served as President Akufo-Addo’s driver for over 20 years, expressed his intention to contest in the primary after Gerald Tetteh’s resignation.

Joseph Addo donated an office complex situated on the Ako Adjei Road to the party a few weeks ago

The donation was said to be timely considering that the party lacked a permanent office complex which forced the executives to operate from a rented apartment.

Joseph Addo during the donation said the move was to aid the party in its bid to capture power from the NDC in the constituency.

The NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat in the 2020 election to the NDC’s Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital