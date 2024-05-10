Bernard Mornah, former national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of AriseGhana, believes he is well-suited to be Ghana’s next president.

He attributes this to his ability to address the greed that has ensnared the country’s leadership and his courage to implement policies that would advance the country.

In an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Thursday, Mr Mornah said, “…I have insisted that probably I am not good enough to be an MP for a constituency, but I am more than good enough to be the President of the nation.

“There are many reasons because I see that first and foremost the greed of our leadership has collapsed our economy and actually blurred the future of our nation.

“I have also seen that because of lack of courage, our leaders have acquiesced to policies and programmes from Western and Breton Wood institutions that tend to undermine our forward growth as a nation. Thirdly I also see that it appears that sometimes we went [go] to school, and we only learn not to come and apply what we have learnt within the confines of our environment.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x