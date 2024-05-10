The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) remains steadfast in its quest for the full KPMG report on the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The President’s Office declined MFWA’s request for the full KPMG report on the GRA-SML contract on Wednesday, May 8.

Previously, on April 24, 2024, MFWA had requested a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML contract, invoking section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (“RTI Act”). The report was commissioned by the President.

The presidency responded on Wednesday, stating, “Upon careful consideration and in accordance with section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, I regret to inform you that your request has been refused. Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations, is exempt from disclosure and that disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land.”

The statement further clarified that the complete KPMG Audit Report contains elements crucial to the President’s deliberative process and hence qualifies as exempt information under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i).

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, Mr Braimah said MFWA will persist with their advocacy despite potential obstacles.

He also said that the Foundation plans to approach the RTI commission to voice its concerns and, if necessary, escalate the matter to the High Court if the commission fails to address its concerns.

He stated, “I don’t think we can do that. You know we are at a point in our nation where public interest advocacy just continues, we know the frustrations will come, the impediments will come and fortunately, the RTI law makes provision for persons who are not satisfied with certain decisions to take the next step.

“We still have the option of going to the RTI commission and if at that point we are still unsatisfied with the decision of the commission we are at liberty to go to the high court to seek remedy for whatever we think we disagree with. So those remedies are going to be explored. As I said it is a matter of public interest.”

