In an effort to train the next generation of mining engineers and managers from its catchment communities, 65 tertiary students from the mineral-rich Tarkwa and its environs have received scholarships from Gold Fields Ghana to pursue Engineering programmes to enable locals stand a better chance of managing gold mines in their localities.

The Regional Community Relations Manager of Gold Fields Ghana, Robert Siaw, who said this at the handing over ceremony of the scholarships added that the 65 engineering students form part of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation’s 2023/24 academic year scholarship for 125 students from its operational area.

“This year, the Foundation has awarded 125 new scholarships to students from its Tarkwa catchment community to help even more young minds reach their full potential. 54% of the selected beneficiaries are female, with the remaining 46% being male.

“Notably, this year’s distribution of beneficiaries reveals that 65% are pursuing Engineering programmes, 25% are enrolled in other science-related programme such as Information Technology, Environmental Sciences, Nursing. Midwifery, Medicine, Pharmacy etc., with the remaining 10% pursuing humanities and business-related programmes,” he said.

Mr. Siaw added that following the increasing interest in artificial intelligence, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation is piloting a smart lab project in one of its host communities with 4 teachers already trained in robotics and the use of Al.

The Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel-Razak Yakubu, who told Citi News that US$88,212.52 has been allocated to cater for payment of school, accommodation/hostel fees and other approved academic materials for 125 beneficiaries in the 2023/24 academic year, also gave the overall contribution of the foundation to education and skill development in the area.

“The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation Scholarship Programme has provided support to 2,736 needy but brilliant students from Gold Fields’ host communities enabling their attendance at Special Needs Schools, Senior High Schools (SHS), and tertiary institutions across Ghana. Currently, there are 498 beneficiaries who are still in school…These endeavours aim to foster sustainable socio-economic development within the host communities of the Tarkwa and Damang Mines.

“This year, the Foundation’s total investment in these communities exceeded $100 million. A significant portion, approximately US$36 million has been spent on education and training programmes. These programmes include the Graduate Training Programme, Host Community Apprenticeship Programme, and Mine Apprenticeship Training. Heavy-Duty Equipment Programme, and Precision Welding Training Programme,” he noted.

Mr. Yakubu further urged beneficiaries of scholarship to make themselves useful to the communities and avail themselves for mentorship.

“We don’t just want to pay the school fees of these students and go to sleep; we want to groom them. If we can do that, then the students need to draw closer to us. When they are on vacation, they shouldn’t stay in the big cities, but they should come back home. This is where they grew up, and so when we call on them to come a support communal projects like helping to teach their juniors ones and also to have managers from the mines mentor them, we want them to avail themselves. They should also work hard to merit the scholarship and be ambassadors of the company,” he added.

Henrietta Heyford Dontoh, one of the scholarship beneficiaries currently pursuing electricals at the Takoradi Technical University expressed gratitude to Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

“We thank the Foundation for helping to pay our fees, accommodation and others. My father had difficulties paying fees and had to go for loans from friends to pay my fees but now, due to the Foundation’s scholarship, my fees have been paid and I have the peace of mind to study,” she said.

This year marks the 20 years of the establishment of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation and its intervention in the lives of host communities and beyond.

