Two women have been confirmed dead in an accident involving three vehicles which occurred at Akuni No 2, a community in the Okere District on the Adukrom and Somanya highway in the Eastern Region around 9 on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The two women, a sports teacher and national service person both from the Yilo Krobo Senior High School died on the spot after the Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 901-21 in which they were travelling got involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck with registration number GV 1263-20 belonging to the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly.

One other person who also sustained a death-threatening injury is in critical condition at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital in Somanya.

It is unclear how the accident occurred, but Citi News sources revealed an alleged wrongful overtaking in a curve by the pickup truck caused the accident resulting in a head-on collision with the Toyota Corolla which was coming from the opposite direction.

Police personnel who were called in to assess the situation immediately commenced their investigations just after assisting the residents and other travellers to help transport the injured to the hospital.

One Bernard Owusu Agyeman who was in charge of another vehicle with registration number GR 459-21 involved in the accident with a Chinese national on board miraculously escaped unhurt.

Remains of the deceased persons have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue as police mount a search for the driver of the government truck involved in the accident.

