The Subsidiary Legislation Committee in Parliament has described as an error, the increase in the price of dialysis treatment.

The cost of a single dialysis session at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital had surged from GH¢380 to GH¢491, a hike that many patients feared would put essential care out of their financial reach.

Speaking on the floor of parliament after concerns were raised, the chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Dr Dominic Ayeni, confirmed that the price increment was indeed a mistake and assurances were given that corrective measures would be taken.

“I told them that there were a lot of errors. Time had run out on us and therefore they should bring an addendum for us to correct the errors, including this issue of dialysis. I told the MP for Joaboso, Mintah Akandoh that this was where we were with the issue.

“There are a number of them and Abena Osei said they were preparing to bring an addendum to parliament so we correct those errors,” he stated.

Earlier, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred the price hike to the Subsidiary Legislation Committee to consider a stakeholder engagement on how best to address the challenge.

The Speaker believes that after the stakeholder engagements with the relevant agencies, an amicable solution could be arrived at to address the dialysis price hikes.

