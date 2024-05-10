The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to devise a contingency plan to tackle the myriad of challenges plaguing the limited voter registration exercise.

The 21-day registration period has been fraught with difficulties, leading to many individuals being unable to register.

Following a visit to a voter registration centre, Afenyo-Markin emphasised the need for the EC to have a backup plan to ensure every eligible voter is registered before the process ends.

“The Electoral Commission must improve on its system of registration. Obviously, if we are all talking about network failures, then I am not sure that they will be able to complete on schedule. The frustrations and the delays must be addressed.

“So I am urging the Electoral Commission to ensure that they have a backup system because as it is, the frustrations are one too many. And I would encourage the Electoral Commission to live up to expectations.”

Other persons including the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang have also proposed that the deadline be extended to make up for the lost time due to the technical and network glitches that occurred.

On the other hand, President Akufo-Addo has also urged all eligible voters to get registered to enhance Ghana’s democratic process.

