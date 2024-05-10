Societe Generale Ghana, a banking institution in Ghana has officially signed an agreement with Polytank Ghana Limited to establish a plastics recycling plant in Ghana.

The Managing Director of Societe Generale Ghana, Hakim Ouzzani, emphasized the relevance of the institution as it goes beyond traditional banking roles to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We want our clients to know that we are here and we want to go in this direction to contribute to sustainable development. This project particularly is within at minimum four of the SDG goals, promoting responsible consumption and production practices in line with SDG 12.”

In his address to the audience at the official signing ceremony, Mr. Hakim Ouzzani highlighted that the plant’s projected capacity to recycle 14 thousand metric tonnes of waste could bring substantial environmental benefits, especially if other entities follow suit.

“If there were 15 to 20 companies like that doing different categories of recycling of plastic waste, I doubt there would be any more waste in Ghana.”

Societe Generale Ghana and Polytank Ghana Limited plan to collaborate to ensure the success and effectiveness of the recycling plant. The partnership portrays their shared belief that businesses can thrive while simultaneously contributing to a more sustainable and equitable world.

The CEO of Polytank Ghana Limited, Ashok Mohinoni addressed the interest of the company in supporting the environment amidst the ongoing conversation for sustaining a green planet and hoped for the commencement of the project to begin in September.

“Waste is a menace that we all know about, and I am excited that we are finding a solution for it by putting up this recycling plant as we find a sustainable solution. After the signing of the agreement, it is evident that both groups remain committed to working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals beyond their traditional institutional roles.”