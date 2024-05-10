The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Kwamena Minta Nyarku, has accused the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Horace Ekow Ewusi, of orchestrating an attack against him using some unidentified thugs.

The MP claims that the NPP’s parliamentary candidate incited chaos at a registration centre in the ongoing limited voter registration.

He said the parliamentary candidate came to one of the registration centres with a bus full of thugs and began attacking people including him and his bodyguard.

“I was told there was a fracas happening at one of the registration centres so I decided to go and find out and make sure that things would be calmed only to come and meet the NPP parliamentary candidate and his entourage making fracas all over the place and before I could intervene, he brought a Ford bus with a whole lot of guys coming out to attack the people that were here and even attacked me and my bodyguard with a cutlass and even went to the assembly office with thugs that they are going to burn down Cape Coast.”

The MP also bemoaned the slow pace of the registration exercise pointing out that six devices have broken down.

“We have six machines that have broken down and so the process is very slow and normally, before 11 am, the process will not start so that also causes the delay.

“It has been slow we registered only 43 people on the first day and registered only 13 on the second day and we just had a meeting to find out why that is happening and they said they have reported it to the headquarters in Accra so we are waiting to hear what will be said.”

