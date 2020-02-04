The Sanneh Institute, a newly established independent research institute affiliated to the University of Ghana (UG) has outlined activities to commemorate its formal inauguration.

The Institute, which has been established to work in close collaboration with the Department for the Study of Religions, UG and in partnership with Yale University is dedicated to equipping and resourcing religious leaders, theological students, young academics, academic institutions, policymakers and the wider African society through advanced research into, and engagement with, issues at the intersections of religion and society in Africa.

Named after the late Professor Lamin Sanneh, the Institute will, as part of the inaugural celebrations, host Christian and Muslim scholars from Africa, Asia, and the West in series of academic lectures from the 26th – 28th of February 2020 on the theme, “Territoriality and Hospitality: Christians and Muslims Sharing Common Space”.

The highlight of the week-long inaugural activities will be a public lecture scheduled to take place on Saturday, 29th February 2020 at 8.30am at the Cedi Conference Centre, Economics Department, University of Ghana, Legon-Accra.

Speaking at the public lecture will be Dr. Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury and Professor Farid Esack, a leading Muslim scholar and professor at the University of Johannesburg.

The event will be chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, with His Excellency the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; and the Gambian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Amadou Sheikh Oman Taal, as Special Guests.

The inaugural lecture will share insights on the significance of peaceful coexistence in our societies especially among Christians and Muslims in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Borne out of a longstanding vision to establish an African Centre for the advanced study of Islam and Christianity,

The Sanneh Institute is positioned to provide academic leadership in raising a new generation of religious figures with theological humility and intellectual curiosity in the Other.