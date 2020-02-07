Insurance Group, Hollard Ghana, has partnered Citi FM and Citi TV to insure patrons of the annual Heritage Caravan with a maximum of GHS4.1 million.

The Heritage Caravan is a fun-filled road trip which takes place in the month of March, giving patrons an opportunity to learn about the diversity in culture, people and places, as they tour various regions and exciting destinations across the country.

This year’s Heritage Caravan would be visiting 12 out of the 16 regions of the country.

Hollard Ghana, made up of Hollard Life Assurance and Hollard Insurance Ghana, will provide five different insurance policy covers for all 150 travellers on the fifth edition of the Heritage Caravan.

In the event of any unfortunate incident, including total and permanent disability illness and accident, Temporary Disability, Medical Expenses, Hospitalization as a result of accident, Death, Illness and accident, the group will pay out claims up to GHS4,125,000.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, says the concept of the Heritage Caravan is in line with Hollard’s values.

“Hollard is purpose-driven,” she said, adding that “we believe in supporting initiatives that are aligned to our values of courageously pursuing a better way and being a catalyst for positive and enduring change”.

She added that the “Heritage Caravan is a proven trailblazer driving the upsurge in local tourism. What better way to support this, than doing what we’re best at? With our general and life insurance cover, we expect the patrons to fully enjoy themselves knowing that we’ve got them covered. We do well by doing good.”

“We may be an international company, but we’re deeply rooted in Ghana and Ghanaian in how we do things. Supporting Heritage Caravan is a great way to show off our Ghanaian credentials” Cynthia added.

On his part, the Business Development Manager of Citi TV and Citi FM, Mr. Omane Mensah Bonsu, welcomed Hollard Ghana, describing the partnership as an excellent step that will boost domestic tourism.

“This is the fifth edition of the Heritage Caravan, and each year it keeps growing better. The decision of corporate entities like Hollard Ghana to join shows that tourism is an important sector that can drive growth,” he stressed.

About 2020 Heritage Caravan

This year’s Heritage Caravan will take place from 1st to 7th of March.

The caravan will visit 12 out of the 16 regions.

The tour will offer patrons the chance to know the country in the month that Ghana celebrates its independence.

Hollard Ghana

Hollard Ghana combines its deep local knowledge of the market with world-class expertise of an international insurance brand.

Headquartered in South Africa but with its feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard Insurance Ghana, formerly called Metropolitan Insurance Company (MET) operated successfully in Ghana for 25 years, until it rebranded as Hollard Insurance Ghana in 2015, adding on Hollard Life Assurance Ghana in 2018.

Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Hollard International which manages the international portfolio of the Hollard Group currently operating in 18 countries in Africa and Asia.