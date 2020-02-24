HUB 500, an entrepreneurial solutions-focused non-profit organization has been launched in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region to support local entrepreneurs.

HUB 500 is a social innovation ecosystem geared at connecting entrepreneurs focused on solutions to expand their businesses and also support upcoming ones to start-up their own businesses.

The centre will also provide workspace for entrepreneurs and in very critical cases, help develop proposals to access credit for entrepreneurs.

Speaking to Citi News in Bolgatanga, the founder of HUB 500, Frank Akasoba Adabre, said the essence of the centre is to build a global entrepreneurial community that will promote entrepreneurs businesses and develop their communities.

“Our focus is to see how we will use this facility to employ and to reach out to as many young people especially female entrepreneurs and create that value so they are able to start and sustain their own businesses. We would provide networking opportunities here. We want to be able to provide co-working space to allow professionals, businesses and start-ups to have physical space to work and also build equity access,” he said.

Mr. Adabre said the centre will identify and register businesses to leverage on global opportunities for entrepreneurs to remain competitive.

“We are going to register all forms of businesses in the region but we are much concerned in promoting small businesses start-ups that are environmentally friendly to progress through our technical support. All businesses are welcome because we are going to use the big businesses to support and build the small businesses and so we are looking at how the big businesses can sponsor the small businesses and how the small businesses can also tap from the big businesses to grow,” he added.

He further hinted that the centre will provide professional business coaches to mentor and guide start-ups out of common mistakes associated with entrepreneurs.

He indicated that the centre will provide a virtual platform between entrepreneurs and customers for seamless transactions.

Mr. Adabre urged entrepreneurs and young people interested in becoming entrepreneurs to patronize the centre for excellent business ideas and networking opportunities for the realization of the dreams.