The Electoral Commission (EC) has explained that some 10 Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) found at a recycling company in Madina were obsolete devices which had been legally auctioned.

The Electoral Commission in a statement disclosed that the obsolete BVDs were acquired before the 2012 elections and were utilized by the current Commission for the 2019 District Level Elections (DLE).

According to the EC, the previous administration had planned to refurbish these obsolete devices for the 2018 Referendum and the 2019 DLE, despite being advised by the Managers of the Commission’s Biometric Infrastructure, that the equipment had reached their End of Life and were obsolete.

The EC added that the current Commission cancelled this refurbishment plan and opted for the procurement of new equipment.

To ensure the prudent use of resources and the integrity of electoral processes, the Commission explained that it decided to replace the obsolete 2012 equipment with new equipment and infrastructure.

The Commission in their statement rejected allegations of sneaking out devices for recycling at a loss to the State, emphasising that the auction was conducted transparently, and proceeds were duly deposited in the Consolidated Fund.

Attached is the full statement by the Electoral Commission

CLARIFICATION ON THE DISPOSAL OF OBSOLETE BIOMETRIC DEVICES (BVDS)