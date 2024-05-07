The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has denied reports of introducing a one percent cybersecurity levy on all banking transactions.

These allegations surfaced on social media following reports that the Central Bank was planning to impose a one percent cybersecurity levy on all banking transactions due to increasing cybersecurity threats both locally and internationally.

In a post on Tuesday, the BoG dismissed these reports as false.

The Central Bank further advised the public to ignore such reports.

