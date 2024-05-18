The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi presented eleven motorcycles to the party’s Bono East Regional Chairman on Saturday, May 18.

The presentation which was done for and on behalf of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is meant for communication officers to help with their movement.

Sammy Gyamfi expressed his gratitude to the party’s flagbearer for the kind gesture

At a brief handing over ceremony, Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that John Mahama has replicated same kind gesture in seven other regions.

“So far, all our Communication Officers in seven (7) regions (Bono, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Western North, Savannah and Bono East) have received brand new motorbikes to enhance their mobility and assist them to effectively disseminate the messages of the party. Some of these regions and others have also received logistics such as mobile phones, laptops among others in this endeavor.”

He also thanked the the communication officers in the region and urged them to do more to market the party ahead of the December 7 polls.

“Our profound appreciation also goes to all our benefactors who continue to support the communications bureau of the party. With your support and the help of God, we shall cover all 16 regions and achieve our goal of providing every region with a strong pickup vehicle mounted with strong P.A system, for the effective dissemination of the messages of the party for VICTORY come December 7, 2024.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital