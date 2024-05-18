The Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams, has disclosed that the government could only account for $42 million out of the total $200 million loan procured for the implementation of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID).

The former National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Organiser, in explaining to Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM and Citi TV the reasons for the Minority’s walkout of Parliament on Friday, May 17, said the Caucus did not want to be a party to the approval of a further $150 million meant for the GARID project.

“We thought you had taken $200 million but nothing has come out of it and you took a portion of it, claiming that per the arrangements that you had with the World Bank, you could use some part of that facility to support COVID-19 and COVID-19 funds too, you have not accounted for them.

“We don’t even know how the $65 million of the original GARID funding of $200 million was spent, whether it was spent properly or not. For the remaining $135 million, they could only account for about $42 million and so the rest of the money is unaccounted for.”

Kofi Adams also alleged that some contractors were paid for no work and in some instances, between 18 percent and 20 percent of the work was partially executed.

“Contractors who have been given mobilization—some, $2 million—you call them, and they say they don’t even know the site but took the money. The government gave them the money. Others who took the money have also done some 18 percent or 20 percent of the work. Three out of the nine contractors have done lower percentages, and no proper work has been done as far as the $200 million is concerned, and then you are asking for more.”

Parliament on Friday approved $150 million dollars from the World Bank.

The government cut sod for the GARID project on December 15, 2023, and is aimed at improving drainage systems, addressing solid waste management challenges, enhancing roads, extending streetlights, and improving water supply in the Greater Accra Region.

