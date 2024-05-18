The Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah has been laid to rest.

The burial service was held on Saturday, May 18, in Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu, where his one-week observation had taken place on March 28, 2024.

At the solemn burial service, tears and heartfelt tributes flowed from government officials, family members, and the late Deputy Minister of Finance constituents, who praised him for his significant contributions to the Ejisu Constituency.

The former lawmaker’s widow, Lilian Kumah described him as her “everything” in a glowing tribute.

“You were my everything. You were not just my husband, but also my best friend. My supporter, my provider and my teacher. My encourager even in my journey as a religious leader, you helped me.

“You made me who I am today. I met him in Accra and I had done with my SSCE. You helped me throughout my education. You invested in me a lot including my education and I passed successfully.”

His children fondly remembered him as a source of strength, wisdom, and love, whose absence they said has left an irreplaceable void.

“Our father was more than just a father, he was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and love. His presence filled our lives with warmth and guidance, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void. We have not grown as children but for the years that we saw him as our father, we have witnessed the hundreds of lives that he has touched. As we reflect on our father’s life, we are reminded of his unwavering dedication to his family. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, a pillar of support to all who knew him, his love knew no bounds, and his kindness knew no limits.” Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, daughter of the late John Kumah said in the children’s tribute.

His party, the New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP) described him as a great leader who selflessly contributed the party’s victory in the 2020 general elections.

NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, in a tribute, said that the MP’s passing shocked the very foundation of the party.

“Today we say goodbye to a great leader of our beloved party, the New Patriotic Party who death has snatched away from us. The passing of Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance surprised us and shocked our very foundation because of what he meant for the party and Ghana at large. John Kumah, throughout his university life, contributed a lot to the party’s victory in 2020.”

“He continued his efforts for the party even after his university education. When he decided to contest as MP for his constituency, he made a lot of effort and won the primaries. Due to his hard work, the president selected him to lead the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme in 2020.”

Government and leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were in attendance at the burial service of the late deputy Minister of Finance.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff were in attendance to represent the government as well as the Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare.

The national chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim and the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, and a host of others were also present.

The sudden passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both the political and personal spheres.

He passed away at the age of 45, survived by his wife, Lilian Kumah and six children.

