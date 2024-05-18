The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the opening of its recruitment portal for qualified teachers to apply for employment.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 17, 2024, GES confirmed that the portal is now active, following clearance from the Finance Ministry on May 11.

The recruitment exercise targets trained teachers who graduated from public colleges of education in 2022 with a First Degree.

GES is inviting applications from qualified persons to be considered for employment.

The announcement comes as a relief to many trained teachers who have been waiting for the opportunity to be employed.

GES has expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding of applicants during the waiting period.

