The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted three officials of Somè Senior High School in the Volta Region, pending an investigation into an alleged theft of food items.

The officials, Richard Ametorxe (Bursar), Yorm Dzikumu (Matron), and Alex Obuadi (Storekeeper), have been suspended with immediate effect.

The investigation was sparked by a search conducted by some alumni and the assembly member on the evening of Friday, May 24, as the bursar and matron were leaving the school.

The search uncovered food items, including tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, among other items found in the Matron’s possession.

Furthermore, two other individuals, including an assistant headmistress and a cook, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a cartel stealing food items meant for students.

The assistant headmistress was subsequently detained by the police for further inquiry.

In a statement on Monday, May 27, 2024, GES announced that the three interdicted officers are to hand over their duties to the Headmaster of the school.

Meanwhile, an investigative committee has been established to look into the matter and has been given two weeks to submit its report to Management.

Find below the statement by GES