Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has appealed to multinational companies not to exit the Ghanaian market.

The economic environment in Ghana, spanning 2022 to date, has compelled many multinational companies to relocate all or part of their business to other countries.

The latest to quit its operations in Ghana is the food delivery giant in Africa, Glovo. The Spanish firm announced that it will be exiting the Ghanaian market on May 10, 2024, citing profitability challenges and a reassessment of investment priorities.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, the NDC flagbearer indicated that their departure will obviously impact negatively on job creation, tax revenue to the state and ultimately economic growth

“Amid all the companies leaving, our public debts have hit a staggering 658.6 billion cedis. But we cannot despair over the poor quality of governance that has served us in the last seven and a half years. I use this opportunity to appeal to you captains of the industry to tarry a bit more. Please don’t leave our country. There is a saying that the darkest hour is before the dawn,” he said.

He also promised to create a conducive environment for companies to run their businesses should the NDC win the 2024 polls

“The beauty of our democracy is that it affords us the opportunity to change our current trajectory. You can be rest assured that the new NDC administration will create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive,’’ Mahama added

