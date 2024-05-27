The car crash involving Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

The boy, Nana Yaw, was in a vehicle with his father when they were hit by Lil Win’s car in Amakom on Saturday. Witnesses reported that the actor was driving at high speed at the time of the accident.

Following the crash, Nana Yaw and his father were rushed to a nearby health facility and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, Nana Yaw did not survive.

The boy’s father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital’s Emergency Unit for a leg fracture sustained in the accident. His vehicle, which was severely damaged in the crash, is now in police custody as investigations continue.

The family of the deceased is urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure justice is served. They are also considering legal action and have expressed their concern about the lack of attention given to the victims at the accident scene, while the focus was primarily on the actor.

Yaw Gyamfi, a relative of the deceased, told Citi News on Monday that both eyewitnesses and police sources confirmed that Lil Win was driving excessively fast and veered off his lane. He insisted that the law must be enforced.

Lil Win, who also suffered injuries in the accident, was seen in a video being carried into another vehicle. His branded Benz, which was involved in the accident, was severely damaged. Another video showed a woman whose car was also hit, alleging that the actor was driving at high speed and was not in his lane.

Despite the incident, Lil Win attended the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” in Kumasi on Saturday night. The actor’s managers, who were present at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, declined to comment when approached by Citi News.

As the bereaved family prepares to bury their three-year-old, they continue to seek justice.