Road users on the Kasoa Toll booth stretch are expressing concerns about the alternative route to Accra, citing its deplorable condition and fear of being cut off from the capital city in the event of heavy flooding.

The concerns of road users come as the rainy season intensifies, raising fears of potential flooding and damage to the Kasoa Toll booth stretch.

The alternative route, which passes through Akosua Agyapong and Old Barrier, is riddled with huge potholes and gullies, making it challenging for commuters and drivers to navigate, especially during rainfall.

Residents living beyond Kasoa fear that if the Kasoa Toll booth stretch is damaged, the alternative routes will be unable to handle the traffic, leaving them isolated from Accra.

Commuters and drivers, speaking to Citi News, lamented the challenges of the road, describing it as “deplorable” and “formidable.”

One said, “The condition of our road is deplorable. When it rains, navigating becomes a formidable challenge. There’s a particular stretch called Akosua Agyapong, which becomes virtually impassable during heavy rains. Our vehicles always get stuck, leading to significant damage. The situation at Old Barrier is even direr, exacerbating our daily struggles.”

Another added, “When it rained on Monday, the area became severely problematic. We were forced to take an alternative route from Tuba to Old Barrier to avoid the main Kasoa Toll booth stretch. The route, however, is plagued with potholes and clogged gutters. Navigating it was a struggle, especially while transporting passengers.”

The situation has sparked calls for urgent attention to the alternative routes to ensure the safety and convenience of road users.