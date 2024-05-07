The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Electoral Commission (EC) over the technical issues that affected the Limited Voter Registration exercise on its first day.

The NDC described the situation as a ‘lazy man’s approach’ and questioned the competence of the EC’s technical team.

According to the opposition NDC, most district offices had not registered a single individual by 11 am on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, due to technical glitches.

In response, the EC has stated that they have resolved the internet connectivity issues that caused delays in several registration centres by noon, allowing the exercise to proceed smoothly across the country.

However, the NDC, in a statement on Tuesday, May 7, argued that this incident highlights the incompetence of the EC’s technical team, as they had previously faced challenges during the District Level elections the previous year.

The regional NDC emphasised the importance of addressing these technical issues promptly to ensure a successful registration process and a fair general election on December 7, 2024.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE STATEMENT BY NDC

———————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital