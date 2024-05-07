The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana claims it has successfully addressed the technical issues that blighted the Limited Voter Registration on the first day of the exercise.

According to the EC, these challenges included faulty machines and network problems that prevented some prospective voters from registering on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

In a statement, the EC explained that they encountered some technical challenges with internet connectivity in several registration centres, which resulted in delayed starts for the registration process.

However, by noon, the majority of these technical issues had been resolved, allowing the registration exercise to proceed smoothly across the country, EC stated.

The Commission assured the public that they would continue to monitor the registration process and promptly address any further issues that may arise.

They encouraged all eligible applicants to take advantage of the opportunity and register to vote in their respective districts.

Find below the statement by EC

———————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital