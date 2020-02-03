The owner of Zen fuel station at Mankessim alleged to have shot a police officer to death has been granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 with three sureties by the Cape Coast High Court 2 presided over by High Court Judge, Patience Mills Tetteh.

The second accused person, Benjamin Eshun who is a driver to the main suspect, Isaac Eshun was also granted bail with the same condition.

Speaking to Citi News, Daniel Arthur who is the lawyer for the accused persons indicated that they are ready to co-operate with the police to get to the bottom of the matter, adding that he believes his clients are innocent.

“I am glad that the court found wisdom in the argument that we put up and has actually been magnanimous enough to lean favourably to the liberty of my clients. They were granted bail of GHS100,000 with three sureties each,” he said.

According to the lawyer, they are waiting to take instructions from the Police on their next line of investigation, adding that his clients will be victorious in the case.

The case so far

Earlier last month, the Cape Coast District Magistrate Court remanded Isaac Eshun and his accomplice Benjamin Eshun into police custody to reappear again on February 7, 2020.

But the lawyer for the accused persons, Daniel Arthur of Beduwa Chambers who believed in the innocence of his clients pushed the matter to the High Court to demand bail for his clients.

Mr. Arthur expressed shock at the turn of events when his client who has been robbed turned into an accused person in the shooting incident.

The police said cartridges from a shotgun belonging to the owner of Zen filling station, Isaac Eshun matched the cartridges found on Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahene who was found dead 200 metres away from the crime scene.