The Local Government Select Committee of Parliament on Monday paid a familiarisation tour to the completed Kumasi Compost And Recycling Plant (KCARP).

The Kumasi Compost And Recycling Plant (KCARP) is part of waste management giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP).

IRECOP is an integrated waste processing and recycling company established to receive, sort, process and recycle waste.

The Kumasi project will work on a maximum of 1,200 tonnes of waste a day with an employment drive of 500 people for a start.

The Members of Parliament expressed satisfaction at the level of work done and commended the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, owners of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, for the project.

At the briefing session, the Managing Director of the KCARP, Mr. Samuel Ntumy, appealed to the MPs to help the company secure an Off-taker agreement with the government for the smooth running of the projects.

“Originally, we envisaged to construct a 600 tonnes waste plant but in our feasibility studies and analysis, we realised that given the same infrastructure, we could actually do 1,200 tonnes of waste per day and even more. Our regional agreement was for 600 tonnes per day but now we will be able to install 1,200 tonnes per day,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Group Chairman, Jospong, said starting Zoomlion with tricycles around 2006, the company has come a long way with innovative and technology-driven waste management infrastructure.

Jospong highly appreciated Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for giving out the land for the project.

“I want to thank His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for granting us and giving us a land for the Kumasi Compost Plant land. I went to Nana and told him that, Nana we need land here. We have one of the compost and recycling plants in Accra, we need one in Kumasi and through his able leadership, we got the land at no cost,” he said.