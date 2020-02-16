A Ghanaian based Canadian Health and Safety professional, Samuel Duckworth-Essilfie has charged journalists to begin naming and shaming abusers of health and safety measures in a bid to cut down on the numerous unreported workplace accidents especially in the extractive sector.

Duckworth-Essilfie who is also the President of Sophies Management Systems Incorporated was addressing journalists in Sekondi on the upcoming Excellence in Safety Leadership Conference scheduled for April in Takoradi.

He said Ghana is currently practising what he terms as ‘appearance of safety’, a practice which he claimed is not the best if lives are to be protected.

He thus urged journalists particularly those in the oil and gas sector not to renege on their efforts of exposing those who do not abide by such precautions.

“In Ghana, we have an appearance of safety where safety is just reduced to wearing of helmet and vest and not true adherence of safety measures. The symbol of safety in Ghana is a helmet and vest. That is what safety is in Ghana, once you have helmet and vest, that is okay because you have fulfilled all the safety requirements. Thus, in Ghana there is no formal hazard identification and assessment at the workplace. This is why I’m calling on journalists to name and shame those companies found breaching health, safety and environment standards which are meant to protect lives”.

The Excellence in Safety Leadership Conference is fully supported by the Western Regional Coordinating Council and the Ghana Journalists Association and would see presentations from industry stakeholders on management safety leadership and closing gaps identified in quality, environment and safety.