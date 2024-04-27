The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold the Parliamentary Primary in the La Dadekotopon Constituency on Saturday, April 27.

Among the candidates who have submitted their nominations for the primary are Joseph Addo, personal driver of President Akufo-Addo, and Solomon Kotey Niikio, the MCE for the area.

The primary was approved by the National Executive Committee of the NPP following the resignation of the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, due to personal reasons.

In the 2020 election, the NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat to Rita Naa Odoley Sowah of the NDC.

The NPP aims to regain the seat in the upcoming December polls.

